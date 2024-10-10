Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retention NCO Receives Coin [Image 1 of 3]

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Johnathan Bentley 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Major Gen. Eric P. Shirley, 1st Theater Sustainment Command’s commanding general, presents Sgt. 1st Class Matthew S. Stratton, career counselor, with a coin for exceeding the unit’s retention mission for fiscal year 2024, Fort Knox, Kentucky, Oct. 9, 2024.

