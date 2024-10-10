Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retention NCO Receives Coin

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Matthew S. Stratton, career counselor, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, takes a picture with Major Gen. Eric P. Shirley, the unit’s commanding general, after receiving a coin of excellence for exceeding the 1TSC fiscal year 2024 retention mission, Fort Knox, Kentucky, Oct. 9, 2024.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 16:30
    Photo ID: 8699235
    VIRIN: 241004-A-NE278-4485
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
