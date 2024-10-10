Retention NCO Receives Coin

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Matthew S. Stratton, career counselor, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, takes a picture with Major Gen. Eric P. Shirley, the unit’s commanding general, after receiving a coin of excellence for exceeding the 1TSC fiscal year 2024 retention mission, Fort Knox, Kentucky, Oct. 9, 2024.