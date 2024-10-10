Pods for Laundry and Showers Available for Milton Survivors in Tampa

Tampa, Fla. (Oct. 14, 2024) - Residents wait for their laundry to finish at a "pod" at Progressive Village Park. Hillsborough County and other counties have placed these pods around the the communities affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Residents can come here and do laundry or take a hot shower. Photo by Liz Roll/FEMA
Date Taken:
|10.13.2024
Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 09:39
Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
