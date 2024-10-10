Tampa, Fla. (Oct. 14, 2024) - Tankers are lined up to be filled and deliver much needed gasoline to stations. Fuel has been very hard to come by since Hurricane Milton knocked out power at many gas stations. Photo by Liz Roll/FEMA
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 09:39
|Photo ID:
|8698170
|VIRIN:
|241014-O-LR493-4170
|Resolution:
|6044x3057
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fuel Tankers Deliver Gasoline in Tampa [Image 6 of 6], by Liz Roll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.