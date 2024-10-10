Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuel Tankers Deliver Gasoline in Tampa [Image 5 of 6]

    Fuel Tankers Deliver Gasoline in Tampa

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Photo by Liz Roll 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Tampa, Fla. (Oct. 14, 2024) - Tankers are lined up to be filled and deliver much needed gasoline to stations. Fuel has been very hard to come by since Hurricane Milton knocked out power at many gas stations. Photo by Liz Roll/FEMA

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 09:39
    Photo ID: 8698170
    VIRIN: 241014-O-LR493-4170
    Resolution: 6044x3057
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fuel Tankers Deliver Gasoline in Tampa [Image 6 of 6], by Liz Roll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

