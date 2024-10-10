Disaster Assistance Teams in Tampa, Florida

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tampa, Fla. (Oct. 14, 2024) - A member of FEMA's Disaster Survivor Assistance crew talks with a Hurricane Milton survivor at a Hillsborough County park. DSA Team Members are out and about in the affected communities, ready to take an application or answer questions. Photo by Liz Roll/FEMA