Tampa, Fla. (Oct. 14, 2024) - A member of FEMA's Disaster Survivor Assistance crew talks with a Hurricane Milton survivor at a Hillsborough County park. DSA Team Members are out and about in the affected communities, ready to take an application or answer questions. Photo by Liz Roll/FEMA
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 09:39
|Photo ID:
|8698165
|VIRIN:
|241014-O-LR493-3075
|Resolution:
|4406x3409
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Disaster Assistance Teams in Tampa, Florida [Image 6 of 6], by Liz Roll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.