ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th LRS Airman recognized

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Delano Gill, 100th Logistic Readiness Squadron equipment accountability element supervisor, holds up a 100th Air Refueling Wing coin and Team Mildenhall’s ReaDy Airman of the Week certificate at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 10, 2024. Gill completed a professional supply management certification program which led him to innovating a local equipment SharePoint platform, reducing inspection times by 60% and improving accountability for custodians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
