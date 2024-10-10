ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th LRS Airman recognized

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Delano Gill, center, 100th Logistic Readiness Squadron equipment accountability element supervisor, receives the ReaDy Airman of the Week certificate from Col. Joseph Wall, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th ARW command chief, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 10, 2024. Gill led a team of six people who provided equipment accountability support for 154 accounts, three wings and six geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)