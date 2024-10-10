U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Delano Gill, center, 100th Logistic Readiness Squadron equipment accountability element supervisor, receives the ReaDy Airman of the Week certificate from Col. Joseph Wall, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th ARW command chief, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 10, 2024. Gill led a team of six people who provided equipment accountability support for 154 accounts, three wings and six geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 09:44
|Photo ID:
|8698168
|VIRIN:
|241010-F-KM921-1009
|Resolution:
|4559x3256
|Size:
|846.92 KB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th LRS Airman recognized [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.