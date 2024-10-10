ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th LRS Airman recognized

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Delano Gill, right, 100th Logistic Readiness Squadron equipment accountability element supervisor, receives a coin from Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 10, 2024. Gill received recognition as Team Mildenhall’s ReaDy Airman of the Week for his efforts, which included leading a team of six people to provide equipment accountability support for the 100th ARW strategic forward basing operations as well as guiding the team to audit and evaluate the 100th Operations Group equipment accounts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)