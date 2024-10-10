Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    615 ASB Spur Ride Sep. 26, 2024

    615 ASB Spur Ride Sep. 26, 2024

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 615th Aviation Support Battalion (ASB), 1st Air Cavalry
    Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division together with Bundeswehr (German Army)
    Soldiers assigned to Transporthubschrauberregiment 30 (transportation
    helicopter Regiment 30) conduct Spur Ride at Oberdachstetten Training Area
    (OTA), Ansbach, Germany, Sep. 26, 2024. The execution of a Spur Ride is
    generally an event held over multiple days during which a Trooper must pass
    a series of physical and mental tests relevant to the Cavalry. Some of the
    tests evaluate leadership, technical and tactical proficiency, physical
    fitness, the ability to operate as part of a team under high levels of
    stress and fatigue under both day and night conditions. (U.S. Army photo by
    Eugen Warkentin)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 04:08
    Photo ID: 8697870
    VIRIN: 240926-A-EX530-1305
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 33.19 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    This work, 615 ASB Spur Ride Sep. 26, 2024 [Image 33 of 33], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Strong Europe
    7 ATC
    7 Army Training Command
    USAREUR-AF
    European Support 2024

