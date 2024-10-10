615 ASB Spur Ride Sep. 26, 2024

U.S. Soldiers with 615th Aviation Support Battalion (ASB), 1st Air Cavalry
Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division together with Bundeswehr (German Army)
Soldiers assigned to Transporthubschrauberregiment 30 (transportation
helicopter Regiment 30) conduct Spur Ride at Oberdachstetten Training Area
(OTA), Ansbach, Germany, Sep. 26, 2024. The execution of a Spur Ride is
generally an event held over multiple days during which a Trooper must pass
a series of physical and mental tests relevant to the Cavalry. Some of the
tests evaluate leadership, technical and tactical proficiency, physical
fitness, the ability to operate as part of a team under high levels of
stress and fatigue under both day and night conditions. (U.S. Army photo by
Eugen Warkentin)
|09.26.2024
|10.15.2024 04:08
|8697874
|240926-A-EX530-1341
|8256x5504
|30.89 MB
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
|4
|0
