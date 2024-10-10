615 ASB Spur Ride Sep. 26, 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with 615th Aviation Support Battalion (ASB), 1st Air Cavalry

Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division together with Bundeswehr (German Army)

Soldiers assigned to Transporthubschrauberregiment 30 (transportation

helicopter Regiment 30) conduct Spur Ride at Oberdachstetten Training Area

(OTA), Ansbach, Germany, Sep. 26, 2024. The execution of a Spur Ride is

generally an event held over multiple days during which a Trooper must pass

a series of physical and mental tests relevant to the Cavalry. Some of the

tests evaluate leadership, technical and tactical proficiency, physical

fitness, the ability to operate as part of a team under high levels of

stress and fatigue under both day and night conditions. (U.S. Army photo by

Eugen Warkentin)