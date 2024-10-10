Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUSA Position Advantage Landpower in the Indo-Pacific

    AUSA Position Advantage Landpower in the Indo-Pacific

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Photo by Leroy Council 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The House Armed Service Committee Vice Chairman, Congressman Rob Whittman addresses the audience during AUSA Contemporary Military Forum (CMF 2) at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Oct. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Leroy Council)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.14.2024 15:26
    Photo ID: 8697308
    VIRIN: 241014-A-NZ457-1026
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 16.93 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, AUSA Position Advantage Landpower in the Indo-Pacific, by Leroy Council, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

