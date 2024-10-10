The United States Army Pacific Commanding General, U.S. Army Gen. Charles A. Flynn addresses the audience during AUSA Contemporary Military Forum (CMF 2) at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Oct. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Leroy Council)
This work, AUSA Position Advantage Landpower in the Indo-Pacific [Image 12 of 12], by Leroy Council, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.