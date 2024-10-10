Hurricane Milton Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Florida Army National Guard Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, the adjutant general of Florida, interacts with civilians following a press conference held by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at Treasure Island, Florida, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. The Florida National Guard remains committed to assisting communities in their recovery efforts, ensuring critical resources are available where needed most. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Eli Johnson)