Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Milton Response [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hurricane Milton Response

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Eli Johnson 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard Spc. Leonardo Garcia, a combat engineer with Alpha Company, 753rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, directs heavy equipment conducting route clearance in Treasure Island, Florida, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in response to Hurricane Milton. The Florida National Guard remains committed to assisting communities in their recovery efforts, ensuring critical resources are available where needed most. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Eli Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 20:06
    Photo ID: 8696221
    VIRIN: 241013-A-TX376-5974
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Milton Response [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Eli Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Milton Response
    Hurricane Milton Response
    Hurricane Milton Response
    Hurricane Milton Response
    Hurricane Milton Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FLARNG
    107th MPAD
    Always Ready Always There
    Hurricane Milton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download