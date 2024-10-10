Hurricane Milton Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Florida Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Napoleon Garland, a horizontal construction engineer with Alpha Company, 753rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, directs heavy equipment conducting route clearance in Treasure Island, Florida, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in response to Hurricane Milton. The Florida National Guard remains committed to assisting communities in their recovery efforts, ensuring critical resources are available where needed most. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Eli Johnson)