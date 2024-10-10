Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Visits Tripoil Sailors & Marines [Image 2 of 4]

    Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Visits Tripoil Sailors &amp; Marines

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danian Douglas    

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241012-N-XP477-1003
    Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz visits Sailors and Marines aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA7) during San Francisco Fleet Week’s (SFFW) “Chow Line Challenge,” October 12, 2024. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Danian C. Douglas)

    This work, Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Visits Tripoil Sailors & Marines [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

