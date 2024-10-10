Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241012-N-XP477-1003

Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz visits Sailors and Marines aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA7) during San Francisco Fleet Week’s (SFFW) “Chow Line Challenge,” October 12, 2024. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Danian C. Douglas)