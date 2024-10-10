Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Hosts SSFW Chow Line Challenge [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Tripoli Hosts SSFW Chow Line Challenge

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danian Douglas    

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241012-N-XP477-1013
    Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA7), Coastguardsmen assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) and Marines assigned to Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, Food Services Company, Camp Pendleton and Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Camp Pendleton, pose for a photo after participating in San Francisco Fleet Week’s (SFFW) “Chow Line Challenge” aboard Tripoli, October 12, 2024. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Danian C. Douglas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 18:36
    Photo ID: 8696169
    VIRIN: 241012-N-XP477-1013
    Resolution: 3222x1814
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Hosts SSFW Chow Line Challenge [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli Hosts SSFW Chow Line Challenge
    Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Visits Tripoil Sailors &amp; Marines
    USS Tripoli Hosts SSFW Chow Line Challenge
    USS Tripoli Hosts SSFW Chow Line Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS
    Navy
    Military
    Tripoli
    SFFW2024
    SSFW Mission Taco Battle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download