USS Tripoli Hosts SSFW Chow Line Challenge

241012-N-XP477-1072

Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Calvin Klein Dion, from Lapeer, Michigan, left, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA7), Cpl. Jonathan Santos, from Anaheim, California, middle right, assigned to Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, Food Services Company, Camp Pendleton and chefs Tyler Florence, center left, and Matt Horne, right, pose for a photo after participating in San Francisco Fleet Week’s (SFFW) “Chow Line Challenge” aboard Tripoli, October 12, 2024. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Danian C. Douglas)