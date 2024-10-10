Jamaica Defence Force senior leaders receive familiarization flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brigadier Markland Lloyd, Force Executive Officer (FXO), Jamaica Defence Force; Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Michael Moulton, Force Sergeant Major (FSM), and Brigadier Ricardo Blidgen, Brigade Commander for the Jamaican National Reserve (JNR) receive a familiarization flight on a D.C. National Guard Army Aviation LUH-72 Lakota helicopter, at the D.C. Armory, Oct. 5, 2024. The aerial tour was part of a larger official visit under the National Guard’s State Partnership Program (SPP) formally marking the D.C. National Guard's 25th anniversary of their state partnership with Jamaica. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)