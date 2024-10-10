Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jamaica Defence Force senior leaders receive familiarization flight [Image 7 of 15]

    Jamaica Defence Force senior leaders receive familiarization flight

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Brigadier Markland Lloyd, Force Executive Officer (FXO), Jamaica Defence Force; Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Michael Moulton, Force Sergeant Major (FSM), and Brigadier Ricardo Blidgen, Brigade Commander for the Jamaican National Reserve (JNR) receive a familiarization flight on a D.C. National Guard Army Aviation LUH-72 Lakota helicopter, at the D.C. Armory, Oct. 5, 2024. The aerial tour was part of a larger official visit under the National Guard’s State Partnership Program (SPP) formally marking the D.C. National Guard's 25th anniversary of their state partnership with Jamaica. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    SPP
    familiarization flight
    D.C. National Guard
    Jamaica Defence Force

