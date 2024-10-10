Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Somerset Sailors Participate in Chow Line Challenge Held Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 6 of 9]

    Somerset Sailors Participate in Chow Line Challenge Held Aboard USS Tripoli

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241012-N-CO542-1315

    Culinary Specialist Seaman Marjorie Gabutin, from Alexandria, Virginia, and assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), seasons meat in a galley aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the Chow Line Challenge as part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW), October 12, 2024. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

    This work, Somerset Sailors Participate in Chow Line Challenge Held Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 9 of 9], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

