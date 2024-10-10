Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sama Sama 2024 Philippine Navy hosted reception aboard the Philippine Navy BRP Tarlac [Image 5 of 7]

    Sama Sama 2024 Philippine Navy hosted reception aboard the Philippine Navy BRP Tarlac

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    241007-N-CV021-1316 SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Oct. 7, 2024) Sailors and Marines from participating nations pose for a picture during a reception aboard the Philippine Navy sea lift vessel BRP Tarlac (LD-601) as part of Exercise Sama Sama, on Naval Operating Base-Subic, Subic, Zambales, Oct. 7. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with participants from Australia, Canada, France and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Subic Bay
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    CARAT 2024
    Sama Sama 2024

