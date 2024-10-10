Sama Sama 2024 Philippine Navy hosted reception aboard the Philippine Navy BRP Tarlac

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241007-N-CV021-1316 SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Oct. 7, 2024) Sailors and Marines from participating nations pose for a picture during a reception aboard the Philippine Navy sea lift vessel BRP Tarlac (LD-601) as part of Exercise Sama Sama, on Naval Operating Base-Subic, Subic, Zambales, Oct. 7. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with participants from Australia, Canada, France and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)