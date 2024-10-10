241007-N-CV021-1084 SUBIC, Philippines (Oct. 7, 2024) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, Commander, Task Force 73, delivers remarks during the opening ceremony of Exercise Sama Sama, onboard Naval Operating Base-Subic, Subic, Zambales, Oct. 7. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with participants from Australia, Canada, France and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2024 07:02
|Photo ID:
|8695641
|VIRIN:
|241007-N-CV021-1084
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|SUBIC, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sama Sama 2024 Opening Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.