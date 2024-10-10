Sama Sama 2024 Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241007-N-CV021-1137 SUBIC, Philippines (Oct. 7, 2024) Sailors from participating nations dine during the opening ceremony of Exercise Sama Sama, onboard Naval Operating Base-Subic, Subic, Zambales, Oct. 7. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with participants from Australia, Canada, France and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)