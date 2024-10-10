San Francisco Fleet Week Hosts Fleet Fest on Pier 30/32

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors pose for a photo during Fleet Fest 2024 at Pier 30/32 in San Francisco during San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 Oct. 12, 2024. San Francisco Fleet Week, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (Photo taken by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Nathan Jordan)