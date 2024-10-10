Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Chosin (CG 65) and USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE-11) conduct a Transferrable Rearming Mechanism (TRAM) [Image 9 of 10]

    USS Chosin (CG 65) and USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE-11) conduct a Transferrable Rearming Mechanism (TRAM)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chosin (CG 65) breaks away from the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) during an at-sea demonstration of the Transferrable Reload At-sea Method (TRAM) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Oct. 11, 2024. Sailors aboard Chosin used the hydraulically- powered TRAM device to load an empty missile canister into the ship’s MK 41 Vertical Launching System (VLS) while off the coast of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 20:30
    Photo ID: 8695244
    VIRIN: 241011-N-AR554-1370
    Resolution: 5265x2962
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Chosin (CG 65) and USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE-11) conduct a Transferrable Rearming Mechanism (TRAM) [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Chosin
    CG 65
    TRAM
    USNS Washington Chambers
    T-AKE-11
    Transferrable Rearming Mechanism

