USS Chosin (CG 65) and USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE-11) conduct a Transferrable Rearming Mechanism (TRAM)

Two MH-60S Seahawk helicopters attached to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, fly between the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chosin (CG 65) and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) prior to an at-sea demonstration of the Transferrable Reload At-sea Method (TRAM) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Oct. 11, 2024. Sailors aboard Chosin used the hydraulically- powered TRAM device to load an empty missile canister into the ship’s MK 41 Vertical Launching System (VLS) while off the coast of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)