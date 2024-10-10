USS Preble arrives at CFAY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 12, 2024) - Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, speaks to Cmdr. Paul Archer’s, commanding officer for the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88), daughter during the ship's welcoming ceremony to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)