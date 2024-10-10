USS Preble arrives at CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 12, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) man the rails as the ship pulls along pier side at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s Berth 7. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)
