    USS Preble arrives at CFAY [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Preble arrives at CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 12, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) man the rails as the ship pulls along pier side at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s Berth 7. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 04:31
    Photo ID: 8694842
    VIRIN: 241012-N-WS494-1109
    Resolution: 5005x3337
    Size: 1014.99 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    navy
    cfay

