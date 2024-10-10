Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Ammunition Handling Evolution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 10, 2024) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, prepare to lift ordnance during an ammunition handling evolution, Oct. 10, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Holloway)