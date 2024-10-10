Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Ammunition Handling Evolution [Image 20 of 23]

    Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Ammunition Handling Evolution

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Holloway 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 10, 2024) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Thomas Clark, from Los Angeles, left, and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Dawson Mansfield, from Janesville, Wisconsin, secure ordnance to an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, during an ammunition handling evolution, Oct. 10, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Holloway)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 03:38
    Photo ID: 8694819
    VIRIN: 241010-N-YK125-1390
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 849.96 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Ammunition Handling Evolution [Image 23 of 23], by SN Ryan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

