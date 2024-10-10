50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War Tour at ANC

Arlington National Cemetery Historian Tim Frank speaks during a a special public tram tour in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 27, 2024. This tour was conducted by Arlington National Cemetery and the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration Historians and visited significant gravesites of those who fought in the Vietnam War. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 12:57
|Photo ID:
|8693314
|VIRIN:
|240927-A-IW468-4193
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|24.07 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
