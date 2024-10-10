Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War Tour at ANC [Image 33 of 39]

    50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War Tour at ANC

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    A special public tram tour is held in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 27, 2024. This tour was conducted by Arlington National Cemetery and the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration Historians and visited significant gravesites of those who fought in the Vietnam War. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 12:57
    Photo ID: 8693312
    VIRIN: 240927-A-IW468-5088
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 23.01 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War Tour at ANC [Image 39 of 39], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    arlington national cemetery
    vietnam
    anc
    history tour

