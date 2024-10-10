50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War Tour at ANC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A special public tram tour is held in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 27, 2024. This tour was conducted by Arlington National Cemetery and the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration Historians and visited significant gravesites of those who fought in the Vietnam War. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)