Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Triglav Star 24 [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Triglav Star 24

    BOHINJSKA, SLOVENIA

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Thom Runningen, Mountain Training Group, 10th Mountain Division commander, climbs a rock face outside Bohinjska, Slovenia, Oct. 7, 2024. This training session aimed to enhance the team's mountaineering skills in preparation for the upcoming field exercise for Triglav Star 24. The Mountain Training Group is in Slovenia participating in exercise Triglav Star 24, a multinational NATO mountain warfare exercise, where partnered nations come together to execute mountain warfare training and increase interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 13:26
    Photo ID: 8693310
    VIRIN: 241007-A-GW675-1363
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: BOHINJSKA, SI
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Triglav Star 24 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Triglav Star 24
    Triglav Star 24
    Triglav Star 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mountain
    Rappel
    US Army
    Slovenia
    TRIGLAVSTAR24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download