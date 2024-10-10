Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Thom Runningen, Mountain Training Group, 10th Mountain Division commander, climbs a rock face outside Bohinjska, Slovenia, Oct. 7, 2024. This training session aimed to enhance the team's mountaineering skills in preparation for the upcoming field exercise for Triglav Star 24. The Mountain Training Group is in Slovenia participating in exercise Triglav Star 24, a multinational NATO mountain warfare exercise, where partnered nations come together to execute mountain warfare training and increase interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)