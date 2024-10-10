Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Derek Morales, an instructor with the Mountain Training Group, 10th Mountain Division, climbs a rock face outside of Bohinjska, Slovenia, Oct. 7, 2024. This event served as a rehearsal day for the Mountain Training Group ahead of the Triglav Star 24 field exercise, providing an opportunity for the team to enhance their skills in building rappelling systems. Triglav Star 24 is a multinational NATO mountain warfare exercise designed to improve mountain warfare training and increase interoperability among partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)