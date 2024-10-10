BASOPS Transportation employee: we’re tracking pretty much everything that moves

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Diane Wilson, the administrative officer at Base Support Operations Transportation, wears pink to work in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The German host nation employee with the U.S. Army will celebrate 25 years of Army service in January. Her mother, who also worked for the U.S. government as a German local national employee, passed away from breast cancer.

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 02:42
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
