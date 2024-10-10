Diane Wilson, the administrative officer at Base Support Operations Transportation, wears pink to work in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The German host nation employee with the U.S. Army will celebrate 25 years of Army service in January. Her mother, who also worked for the U.S. government as a German local national employee, passed away from breast cancer.
This work, BASOPS Transportation employee: we’re tracking pretty much everything that moves [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BASOPS Transportation employee: we’re tracking pretty much everything that moves
