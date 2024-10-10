Diane Wilson (left), the administrative officer at Base Support Operations Transportation, discusses operational requirements with one of her co-workers at their office on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Wilson said BASOPS Transportation support is not just household goods and not just in Germany. It’s much broader than that.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 02:42
|Photo ID:
|8692078
|VIRIN:
|241011-A-SM279-1206
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BASOPS Transportation employee: we’re tracking pretty much everything that moves [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BASOPS Transportation employee: we’re tracking pretty much everything that moves
No keywords found.