    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct training during a general quarters drill [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct training during a general quarters drill

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Brown 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Nicholas Montalbano, right, from Woodsville, Texas instructs Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Xavier Singletary, from Reno, Nevada, during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 10, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan C. Brown)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    drill
    CVN 76
    general quarters
    USS Ronald Reagan
    training
    crisis comms

