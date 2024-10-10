USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct training during a general quarters drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Arnel Angeles, right, from Los Angeles, reviews a scoresheet with Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Nicholas Montalbano, from Woodsville, Texas, during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 10, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan C. Brown)