U.S. Army Spc. Jesse Hogenmiller, assigned to the 264th Clearance Company, 27th Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineering Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, operates an excavator during relief efforts at Swannanoa, North Carolina, Oct. 10, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civilian authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD’s collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. William Hunter)