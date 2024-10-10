Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 887th Engineer Support Company and 2nd Brigade, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), provide support with clean-up in Marshall, North Carolina, on Oct. 10, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Photo by SPC. Zion Thomas)