Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Local civilians wash their boots and hands to prevent the spread of disease at Marshall, North Carolina, Oct. 10, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civilian authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience.