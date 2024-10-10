Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local civilians wash their boots and hands to prevent the spread of disease

    Local civilians wash their boots and hands to prevent the spread of disease

    UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Sarah Horne 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Local civilians wash their boots and hands to prevent the spread of disease at Marshall, North Carolina, Oct. 10, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civilian authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local civilians wash their boots and hands to prevent the spread of disease [Image 18 of 18], by Sarah Horne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

