U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaitlyn Elliot, 628th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, holds up a velcro second lieutenant rank while posing for a photo at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 25, 2024. Elliot was recently chosen for Officer Training School, achieving a long-awaited goal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)
Team Charleston Airman selected for OTS
