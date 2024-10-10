Team Charleston Airman selected for OTS

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. -- For the past two years, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaitlyn Elliot has been working diligently alongside her fellow finance Airmen with enlisted stripes, but soon, she may be donning a velcro patch with a gold bar.



Elliot, 628th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, was recently chosen for Officer Training School, achieving a long-awaited goal.



Personal ambition drove Elliot to pursue a commission, as did her family’s military legacy. Her mother, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, is a significant role model, inspiring Elliot to follow a similar path.



“I have always been someone who seeks out challenges, both personally and professionally,” Elliot said. “Becoming an officer has always been a goal of mine.”



However, when COVID-19 disrupted the commissioning process, Elliot adjusted her approach–leading her to enlist and gain critical experience, which she believed would strengthen her future bid to become an officer.



“Before enlisting, I spoke with a recruiter about commissioning,” Elliot said. “However, it was during COVID-19, and the boards were severely backed up.”



Elliot’s determination to commission was evident from the start, having completed the Air Force Officer Qualifying Test before enlisting.



Over the past six months, she dedicated much of her time to assembling a competitive officer package, including obtaining a letter of recommendation, writing a personal statement, and submitting her college transcript. After extensive preparation, she finally sat down for an interview with her commander.



Elliot’s peers and leadership team have recognized her ambition and work ethic over time and were not surprised when she had learned of her selection to OTS.



“Elliot exemplifies perseverance, teamwork, and excellence 24/7,” said Maj. March Seregon, 628th CPTS commander. “She is a true team player who consistently delivers, even when not in the spotlight.”



As an Airman with the 628th CPTS, Elliot uses that same drive and ambition to lead her peers and build a culture of continuous improvement.



“Her professionalism sets the standard, and her work ethic is unmatched,” Seregon added. “When not focused on work-related taskings, she leads unit fitness sessions and events for the booster club.”



As Elliot awaits the next part of her Air Force journey, she is paying forward the support she received throughout her path to commissioning, helping guide others who aspire to follow a similar path.



“Reach out to as many people as you can–there was never a time I reached out for help and didn’t receive it,” said Elliot. “People have already reached out to me, and I am happy to help because I know I would not have gotten through the process without help.”



For more information about commissioning opportunities, contact your local Base Education Office to find the right path for you.

