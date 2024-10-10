Date Taken: 09.25.2024 Date Posted: 10.10.2024 15:54 Photo ID: 8691133 VIRIN: 240925-F-XY111-1009 Resolution: 3205x2564 Size: 1.1 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Team Charleston Airman selected for OTS [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.