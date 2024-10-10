Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Charleston Airman selected for OTS

    Team Charleston Airman selected for OTS

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaitlyn Elliot, 628th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, poses for a photo at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 25, 2024. Elliot was recently chosen for Officer Training School, achieving a long-awaited goal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

    This work, Team Charleston Airman selected for OTS, by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team Charleston Airman selected for OTS
    Team Charleston Airman selected for OTS

    Team Charleston Airman selected for OTS

    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston
    Officer Training School
    628th Comptroller Squadron

