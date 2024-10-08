Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Brittany Trumbull 

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jose M. Perez Jr., NCOA Commandant, presents a coin to Joseph Soroka, Sgt. 1st Class Kristina Soroka’s 6-year-old son, in front of his home on Fort Novosel Sept. 30 to celebrate his return home after 8 months of cancer treatment. (Brittany Trumbull)

    The meaning of home

