Command Sgt. Maj. Jose M. Perez Jr., NCOA Commandant, presents a coin to Joseph Soroka, Sgt. 1st Class Kristina Soroka’s 6-year-old son, in front of his home on Fort Novosel Sept. 30 to celebrate his return home after 8 months of cancer treatment. (Brittany Trumbull)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 10:55
|Photo ID:
|8690122
|VIRIN:
|240930-A-SR274-8511
|Resolution:
|5585x3723
|Size:
|14.24 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The meaning of home [Image 6 of 6], by Brittany Trumbull
