The meaning of home

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala.--Military kids build resiliency through challenges like frequent moves, parents’ deployments, and unpredictable schedules. But one Fort Novosel 6-year-old, Joseph Soroka, has been fighting his own battle in addition to those challenges igniting some “super-hero strength” according to Sgt. 1st Class Kristina Soroka, SERE NCOIC and Joseph’s Mom.

At the end of 2023, Joseph was diagnosed with an Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor, a form of brain and spine cancer. He has spent the 8 months since diagnosis undergoing cancer treatment at multiple hospitals, just recently returning to his home on Fort Novosel.

“It’s been fantastic to be back home,” said Soroka. “He is just settling in and loves having his cousins and his aunt pop over after school. We are enjoying getting to have sleepovers again and even planning for his 7th birthday next weekend!”

Before beginning treatment in early 2024, the Non-Commissioned Officer Academy planned a commandants run to support the Soroka family. All the Soldiers participating took off their PT uniforms to reveal shirts with Joseph’s name across them. They recorded messages of encouragement during the run and sent the videos to his hospital room to show him how loved he is back home.

“It just made me feel special,” said Joseph.

Soroka grew up in Enterprise, Ala. so being stationed at Fort Novosel brought her close to her family in the wiregrass. The combination of support, between family and Army-family, was instrumental in getting both mother and son through the challenges of cancer treatment, according to Soroka.

“I have been so lucky to have moved here, back home, just before Joseph got sick,” she said. “To be home near family and to be in the most supportive unit in the Army made all the difference. 1AB and SERE have been incredible and then having an adoptive family over at the NCOA. They have just answered the call to support Joe and all that he is going through. We are loved!”

Love can be easily shown in words, but to the Sorokas, the actions of those around them said it all.

“I could pick up the phone and say, ‘I need 27 watermelons in my front yard’ and someone would just show up and put 27 watermelons in my front yard,” said Soroka. “Really, what our family has needed since his diagnosis was just being able to be together and focus on what is important and that has been healing. That’s what Fort Novosel has given us. It’s given us the opportunity to be together as a family and for me to be able to be with my son.”

To celebrate his return home, the NCOA Soldiers planned another commandant run to close out Pediatric Cancer Awareness month in Sept. This time, soldiers wore the same support shirts but chose to run “to” Joseph instead of “for” him. The run began at the NCOA building and continued through post housing where Command Sgt. Maj. Jose M. Perez Jr., NCOA Commandant, presented a coin to Joseph as the group ran by cheering his name.

As of Sept. 2024, Joseph’s scans show no metastasis of his tumors.

“So far, it looks as stable as it can be,” she said. “He is exceeding all expectations that the Doctors had for him. He is working on standing on his own and being able to take assisted steps which they didn’t think he’d be able to do... he’s surpassing all of it. He really is. He is one special boy.”

To see more photos from both commandant runs in support of Joseph, head to the FLICKR links here.

February- https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBePJj

September- https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBKA38

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2024 Date Posted: 10.10.2024 Story ID: 482905 Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US