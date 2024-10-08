Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The meaning of home

    The meaning of home

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Brittany Trumbull 

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    Joseph Soroka, Sgt. 1st Class Kristina Soroka’s 6-year-old son, celebrates his return home to Fort Novosel with his family during the NCOA commandants run Sept. 30. (Brittany Trumbull)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 10:55
    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Non-commissioned officer academy
    childhood cancer
    military kid
    Fort Novosel

